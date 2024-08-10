HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit declines 33.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.47% to Rs 10.02 croreNet profit of HB Stockholdings declined 33.91% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.0210.38 -3 OPM %91.7295.18 -PBDT9.179.85 -7 PBT9.089.76 -7 NP6.459.76 -34
