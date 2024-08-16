Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 25.12 crore
Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 1.30% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 25.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.1227.80 -10 OPM %49.2048.09 -PBDT14.4314.88 -3 PBT13.1813.91 -5 NP10.1510.02 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

US Visa

US September visa bulletin: Diversity visa numbers released for DV-2024

share market stock market trading

Power Mech stock price gains 7% on Rs 114 crore-order win; details here

Isro SSLV-D3 EOS-08 Mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Election Commission of India

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon