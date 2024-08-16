Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 25.12 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 1.30% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 25.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.1227.8049.2048.0914.4314.8813.1813.9110.1510.02