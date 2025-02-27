Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2025.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2025.

Inox India Ltd surged 10.72% to Rs 1002.2 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12667 shares in the past one month.

 

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd spiked 9.60% to Rs 949.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77913 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 5.97% to Rs 555.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, at BS Manthan, New Delhi

Stock Market LIVE: Investors should find risk-reward equilibrium, says Uday Kotak at BS Manthan

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

LIVE news: Suspended AAP legislators blocked from Delhi Assembly in showdown with BJP

Rishi Parti

Rishi Parti- An inspiration to young entrepreneurs

Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, at BS Manthan, New Delhi

Manthan LIVE updates: Politics playing a much bigger role in the world of finance, says Uday Kotak

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal asks industry players to be bold, focus on turning competitive

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd rose 5.92% to Rs 12354.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2328 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd jumped 5.43% to Rs 1760.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10335 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade sideways; bank shares snap 4-day losing streak

Market trade sideways; bank shares snap 4-day losing streak

Zydus Life launches vaccine for new strain of influenza virus

Zydus Life launches vaccine for new strain of influenza virus

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Shirdi, Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Shirdi, Maharashtra

Newgen Software Tech gains after securing $1.93 million deal with USA Client

Newgen Software Tech gains after securing $1.93 million deal with USA Client

Adani Green Energy arm bags order from UPPCL

Adani Green Energy arm bags order from UPPCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon