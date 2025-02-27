Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Life launches vaccine for new strain of influenza virus

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of VaxiFlu-4, India's first quadrivalent influenza vaccine, for the 2025 southern hemisphere season.

A quadrivalent vaccine, by covering strains of both influenza A and influenza B, provides broader protection and significantly reduces the risk of vaccine mismatch. The vaccine has been cleared by the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), the company added.

VaxiFlu-4 is being marketed by Zydus Vaxxicare, a division of the group focusing on preventives. The Quadrivalent Inactivated Influenza vaccine has been developed at the Vaccine Technology Centre (VTC) in Ahmedabad, which has proven capabilities in researching, developing, and manufacturing safe and efficacious vaccines.

 

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, which spread from person to person mainly through airborne respiratory droplets generated by coughing and sneezing or through direct contact with an infected surface or individual.

It causes illnesses that range in severity and, at times, can lead to hospitalization or even death, especially in high-risk groups such as children under five, the elderly, and people with immunosuppressive and chronic medical conditions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza results in 2.9 lakh to 6.5 lakh deaths every year.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences, said, Preventives are the key to public health in both the developing and the developed world, and vaccines have the potential to improve the quality of life.

In India, there is a pressing need for access to affordable, high-quality vaccines that can address healthcare challenges. With vaccines like VaxiFlu-4, we are serving the cause of public health through annual immunization and preventing flu outbreaks.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences shed 0.27% to Rs 880.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

