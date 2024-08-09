Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 797.32 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) declined 0.20% to Rs 68.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 797.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 741.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales797.32741.40 8 OPM %16.6613.05 -PBDT127.89107.87 19 PBT108.5192.53 17 NP68.6768.81 0
