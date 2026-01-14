Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR continues to linger around Rs 90 per dollar

INR continues to linger around Rs 90 per dollar

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee continues to linger around Rs 90 per dollar mark in opening trades on Wednesday, tracking weakness in domestic equities on sustained foreign fund outflows. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended with modest losses on Tuesday on the back of tariff concerns, some weak earnings announcements and sustained selling by foreign institutional investors. However, in its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank has revised its India's FY26 growth to 7.2 percent and projected 6.5 percent growth for FY27. INR opened at Rs 90.26 per dollar and briefly edged higher to 89.94 before slipping back to 90.13 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee ended lower at 90.23.

 

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

