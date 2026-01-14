Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Pumps receives order of Rs 119.92 cr

From Karnataka Renewable Energy Development

Oswal Pumps has received the Letter of Award from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development for 214 Surface Solar Agriculture Pumps Set and for 3049 Submersible Solar Agriculture Pump Sets for the entire state of Karnataka under Component]B of PM]KUSUM scheme. The total value of 3,263 pumps is Rs. 119.92 crore approx. (inclusive of GST).

Barometers nudge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Responsive Industries slides as CFO Bhavneet Singh Chadha resigns

Mini Diamonds India rises after bagging Rs 14-cr order from Aura Diamond

Embassy Developments Ltd Falls 1.35%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 1.47%

