Oswal Pumps receives order of Rs 119.92 cr

Oswal Pumps has received the Letter of Award from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development for 214 Surface Solar Agriculture Pumps Set and for 3049 Submersible Solar Agriculture Pump Sets for the entire state of Karnataka under Component]B of PM]KUSUM scheme. The total value of 3,263 pumps is Rs. 119.92 crore approx. (inclusive of GST).

