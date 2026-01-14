Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's heavy civil infrastructure vertical bags 'large' order in Maharashtra

L&T's heavy civil infrastructure vertical bags 'large' order in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro said that its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business has secured a 'large' order from Torrent Energy Storage Solutions for the construction of India's biggest pumped storage project in Raigad, Maharashtra.

The Saidongar-1 pumped storage project (PSP) will comprise ten units of 300 MW each, taking its total capacity to 3000 MW.

The scope of the contract includes design, engineering and execution of all civil and hydro mechanical jobs associated with the project.

With this order, L&T will play a pivotal role in bringing to life a project of immense significance expected to enhance grid reliability and energy security for Maharashtra and beyond.

 

L&T stated that pumped storage projects like Saidongar-1 are vital to ensuring grid stability and meeting peak power demand.

Also Read

china export

China's 2025 trade surplus hits record $1.2 trillion despite Trump tariffs

Stock Market LIVE, January 14, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; Hind Zinc, Vedanta, Hind Copper lead metal rally

Nestle India stock outlook: Technical analysts predict up to 14.3% upside for the stock.

Nestle India up 10% in 5 weeks; how much more can this FMCG stock gain?

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 Results Review

ICICI Lombard Q3 review: PAT slips YoY; analysts stay bullish on franchise

ICICI prudential life insurance

ICICI Pru Life Q3 margins expand despite slow premium growth, say analysts

This order is a testament to L&Ts unmatched capability in delivering complex hydroelectric/pumped storage projects of national importance.

With a track-record of engineering excellence, timely execution and world-class safety standards, the Saidongar-1 PSP reinforces L&Ts position as a trusted partner for large-scale, high-capacity pumped storage solutions, the company stated.

According to L&Ts classification, the value of this contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

L&T is a diversified EPC major operating across infrastructure, energy, hydrocarbons, defence, manufacturing and services in India and overseas.

The company reported a 15.6% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Puravankara soars after Q3 sales value climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,414-cr

Puravankara soars after Q3 sales value climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,414-cr

Oswal Pumps receives order of Rs 119.92 cr

Oswal Pumps receives order of Rs 119.92 cr

Barometers nudge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Barometers nudge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Responsive Industries slides as CFO Bhavneet Singh Chadha resigns

Responsive Industries slides as CFO Bhavneet Singh Chadha resigns

Mini Diamonds India rises after bagging Rs 14-cr order from Aura Diamond

Mini Diamonds India rises after bagging Rs 14-cr order from Aura Diamond

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti Wishes 2026 Weather TodayPersonal Finance