Barometers nudge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded near the 25,750 mark. Metal, PSU bank and media shares advanced, while IT, realty and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 22.40 points or 0.03% to 83,650.09. The Nifty 50 index added 15.90 points or 0.06% to 25,748.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.22%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,607 shares rose and 1,187 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,499.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,181.78 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 January 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Elxsi slipped 1.59% after the company reported a 45.28% decline in net profit to Rs 108.89 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 199 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.52% to Rs 953.47 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 939.17 crore in Q3 FY25.

Just Dial fell 1.69% after the company reported a 10.18% decline in net profit to Rs 117.93 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 131.31 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 6.38% to Rs 305.69 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 287.33 crore in Q3 FY25.

Hi-Tech Gears rallied 2.99% after the company said Kapil Rajora has resigned from his position as chief financial officer, and the company has appointed Vinod Raheja as the new CFO, effective 14 January 2026.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.05% to 6.630 compared with previous session close of 6.627.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.0500 compared with its close of 90.2300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement gained 0.39% to Rs 1,42,801.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.90.

The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.10% to 4.175.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement lost 27 cents or 0.41% to $65.20 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mixed even as Japanese indexes hit record highs on Wednesday.

The rally in Japanese stocks was fuelled by expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could call for a snap election, likely in February. If called, it will be Takaichis first time facing Japans voters in an election.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as investors grappled with volatility from a flurry of proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump floated in the past few days.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.19% as investors sold JPMorgan despite better-than-expected numbers, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%.

