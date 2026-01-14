Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Responsive Industries slides as CFO Bhavneet Singh Chadha resigns

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Responsive Industries fell 1.41% to Rs 185.20 after the company announced the resignation of Bhavneet Singh Chadha from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company due to personal reasons.

Responsive Industries is a leading India-based manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-based products.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 53.26 crore on a 10.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 313.75 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

