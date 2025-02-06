Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends slide to hit fresh record lows

INR extends slide to hit fresh record lows

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

The Indian rupee plunged 14 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a slight rebound in dollar overseas coupled with rebound in international crude oil prices. Muted domestic shares further added to mayhem for the local unit. Meanwhile, rising odds of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its monetary policy meeting on Friday kept rupee under pressure. Indian shares ended slightly lower on Thursday amid the expiry of the weekly options of Nifty 50 contracts and the RBI's interest-rate decision on Friday. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 213.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 78,058.16 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,603.35, down 92.95 points, or 0.39 percent, from its previous close. Moreover, risk aversion in global markets amid ongoing uncertainty over US trade tariffs may further weigh on the rupee.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indegene expands presence in Europe with new entity in Spain

Indegene expands presence in Europe with new entity in Spain

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 200 cr in clean energy space

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 200 cr in clean energy space

Positive global cues may boost domestic shares

Positive global cues may boost domestic shares

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 505.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 505.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon