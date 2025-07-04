Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR extends upside as sharp slide in oil prices support

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee extends gains in opening trades on Friday following a weak greenback against major crosses overseas and sliding international crude oil prices as excess US inventories and an upcoming OPEC+ meeting triggered supply side concerns. Dollar index receded after a spike above 97 mark yesterday as a stronger-than-expected June jobs report eased concerns over an economic slowdown and reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. The US economy added 147,000 jobs in June, up from 144,000 in May and well above market expectations of 110,000. INR opened at Rs 85.44 per dollar and hit a high of 85.34 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee pared initial losses and jumped 31 paise to close at 85.55 against the US dollar. INR neared 85.20 per US dollar mark in intraday moves, hitting its one month high. Meanwhile, data showed India's services sector enjoyed its strongest growth in ten months in June, fueled by robust demand and cooling price pressures. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended lower by 0.37% at 85.42.

 

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

GIFT Nifty signals weak start

SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market, orders seizure of Rs 4,843 crore in alleged gains

Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

