Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market, orders seizure of Rs 4,843 crore in alleged gains

SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market, orders seizure of Rs 4,843 crore in alleged gains

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred U.S.-based trading firm Jane Street Group and its affiliated entities from accessing the Indian securities market, citing alleged manipulation of the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

In an interim order, the market regulator stated that Jane Street and its entities are prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly.

SEBI has also ordered the impounding of alleged unlawful gains amounting to over Rs 4,843.57 crore. The regulator claimed the firm used sophisticated strategies to artificially influence the Nifty 50 index, enabling it to profit from significantly larger positions in index options.

 

Additionally, Indian banks have been instructed to restrict debits from accounts held by Jane Street entities, either jointly or individually, without prior SEBI approval.

The order directs the concerned entities to close or square off their existing positions within three months or by the expiry of the respective contracts, whichever comes earlier.

Founded by a small group of traders and technologists in a New York office, Jane Street has grown into a global proprietary trading firm with over 3,000 employees across five offices worldwide. The firm trades a wide range of asset classes across more than 200 venues in 45 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

ArisUnitern RE Solutions bags contract worth Rs 100 cr

ArisUnitern RE Solutions bags contract worth Rs 100 cr

Benchmarks end lower amid late sell-off; Nifty slips below 25,450

Benchmarks end lower amid late sell-off; Nifty slips below 25,450

Nueromind Technologies signs MoU with Nawgati Tech

Nueromind Technologies signs MoU with Nawgati Tech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon