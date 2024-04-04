Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brigade Ent inks joint development agreement for an office space in Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with United Oxygen Company to develop a 'Grade A' office space on ITPL Road, Whitefield in East Bengaluru.
The project will have a leasable area of 3.0 lakh square feet, and a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 340 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said: Bengaluru continues to be the most favoured office leasing market, and demand continues to improve in the Whitefield micro market.
Given this propertys prime location, metro connectivity and the propertys innovative and sustainable design at the forefront, we are confident that this project will perfectly align with the growing need of an ideal solution for professionals seeking top tier work facilities.
Further, the sustained momentum in leasing inquiries, and an active pipeline will continue to contribute to our robust leasing performance.
Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.
The company reported 31% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.8 crore on a 41% increase in revenue to Rs 1,208.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.
The scrip added 0.69% to currently trade at Rs 949.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Brigade Ent rises on inking pact with PVP Ventures

Brigade Enterprises launches new residential project "Dioro@Brigade El Dorado"

Real Estate shares slide

Indices trim gains; realty shares in demand; VIX drops 5.64%

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Iron ore production jumps 9.6% in April-Feb FY2024

DXY Futures Below 104 Mark; Fed Powell stands Mid-way On Rate Cuts

Angel One client base increases to 22.24 million in Mar'24

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

DMart hits 52 week high as revenue jumps 20% YoY in Q4 FY24

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon