Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Iron ore production jumps 9.6% in April-Feb FY2024

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Ministry of Mines stated in a latest update that the index of mineral production for the month of Feb 2024 was 139.6, which is 8.0% higher as compared to the level in the month of Feb 2023. The cumulative growth of this index for the 11-month period of AprilFeb of FY24 over the corresponding period of the previous year was higher by 8.2%. Iron ore and Limestone together account for about 80% of the total MCDR mineral production by value. Production of these key minerals in the country has exhibited high growth in FY24 as per provisional figures. Iron ore production has increased from 230 million metric ton (MMT) during the 11-month period April-Feb of FY23 to 252 MMT during the corresponding period of FY24, at 9.6% growth. The full year production of iron ore in FY24 is likely to break the production record of 258 MMT achieved in FY23. Showing a similar trend, limestone production has increased from 366 MMT during the 11-month period April-Feb of FY23 to 407 MMT during the corresponding period of FY24, at 11.2% growth, and has already surpassed the full year production record of 406.5 MMT achieved in FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

NMDC cuts prices of iron ore

Deccan Gold Mines soars after Tanzania project discovers potential gold, lithium reserves

NMDC iron ore production slips 13% YoY in Mar'24

NMDC hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT climbs 68% YoY

DXY Futures Below 104 Mark; Fed Powell stands Mid-way On Rate Cuts

Angel One client base increases to 22.24 million in Mar'24

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

DMart hits 52 week high as revenue jumps 20% YoY in Q4 FY24

Market erases early gains; pharma shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon