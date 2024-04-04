Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Angel One client base increases to 22.24 million in Mar'24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Average daily order decline 10.6% on MoM basis
Angel One reported that its client base increased to 22.24 million in month of March 2024, recording a growth of 3.8% on MoM basis and 61.5% on YoY basis.
In March 2024, the number of orders stood at 13.22 crore, lower by 23.4% on MoM basis and higher by 41.9% on YoY basis. Meanwhile, average daily orders stood at 73.5 lakh, lower by 10.6% on MoM basis and higher by 65.5% on YoY basis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company recorded overall average daily turnover (ADTO) of Rs 44 lakh crore in month of March 2024, lower by 2.6% on MoM basis and higher by 111.3% on YoY basis. In F&O segment, the ADTO was Rs 43.46 lakh crore, lower by 2.8% on MoM basis and higher by 112.5% on YoY basis. Cash ADTO stood at Rs 6,300 crore, lower by 21.5% on MoM basis and higher by 158.7% on YoY basis. Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 40,600 crore, higher by 20.9% on MoM basis and higher by 74% on YoY basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Angel One board OKs to raise Rs 2000 cr

Angel One's client base increases to 20.43 million

Angel One spurts as client base climbs 58% YoY in January

Angel One client base climbs 61% YoY in February

SuperAngels Summit: Bringing the Future of Angel Investment on a Global Stage

DXY Futures Below 104 Mark; Fed Powell stands Mid-way On Rate Cuts

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

DMart hits 52 week high as revenue jumps 20% YoY in Q4 FY24

Market erase early gains; pharma shares decline

AU Bank surges after deposits rise 26% YoY in Q4; total loan book at Rs 82,175 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon