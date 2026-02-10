INR gains steadily as equities extend winning run

Indian Rupee stayed mostly supported today as the local equities edged up impressively. NIFTY50 index extended the upmove as United States and India reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal trade. The index has zoomed near 26000 mark today and is keeping INR. INR is currently up 12 paise at 90.54 per US dollar. The US dollar index tanked in global markets yesterday and currently quotes flat at 96.71, lingering near one-week low.

