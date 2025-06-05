Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sees choppy moves

INR sees choppy moves

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw choppy moves in opening trades on Thursday as dollar is seen recovering, following a sharp slide in the previous session. Moreover, domestic shares look set to open largely unchanged as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on June 6, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third consecutive time. Rupee is quoting flat at 85.85 per US dollar. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are down 0.18% at 85.83 with a test of Rs 86 mark capping upside.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance allots 4,790 equity shares under ASOP

Five-Star Business Finance allots 4,790 equity shares under ASOP

RailTel Corp gains on Rs 274-cr Maharashtra traffic management order

RailTel Corp gains on Rs 274-cr Maharashtra traffic management order

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

India's Sugar production expected to hit 35 million tonnes in next season

India's Sugar production expected to hit 35 million tonnes in next season

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon