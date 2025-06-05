Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) frozen at its upper limit of 5% of Rs 166 after it has received a work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction valued at Rs 6.25 crore.

The order involves design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and client handover of the power supply system electrical work at the Udaipur Air Terminal in Rajasthan.

The project is expected to be completed within a 6-month timeframe from the effective date, which is the date of award of the contract.

The promoter, promoter group, and group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the work order.

 

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.9% to Rs 2.81 crore on 49.2% increase in revenue form operations to Rs 55.09 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

