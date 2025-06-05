Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Sugar production expected to hit 35 million tonnes in next season

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has stated this week that this year's closing stock of sugar on September 30 will likely be 4.87 million tonnes (mt), which is adequate to meet the first two months' demand in the next season as the production in the 2025-26 season (October- September) is likely to be 35 mt. As per current projections, the closing stock of sugar at the end of the 2024-25 season is estimated at approximately 4.87 mt. This stock level is considered adequate to meet domestic consumption requirements for the crucial months of October and November 2025, ensuring price stability and uninterrupted supply, the NFCSF said in a statement. However, it did not rule out a 2 per cent margin of error in the calculations while arriving at the closing stock as the data are based on information derived from the monthly release orders issued by the government and information furnished by the sugar mills. The cooperative body also said that currently the ex-mill sugar prices remain stable at Rs 3,880-3,920 per quintal.

 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

