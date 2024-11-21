Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips to fresh lifetime low beyond 84.50/$ mark; Weak local equities, dollar strength weighs

INR slips to fresh lifetime low beyond 84.50/$ mark; Weak local equities, dollar strength weighs

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated by 8 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by massive sell-off in domestic equity markets and surging crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.41 and touched the lowest-ever level of 84.51 against the greenback during intra-day. The unit ended the session at 84.50 (provisional) against the dollar, surpassing its previous all-time low closing level of 84.46 recorded on November 14. The domestic equity indices ended with substantial losses on Thursday. the barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex fell 422.59 or 0.54% at 77155.79 while the NIFTY 50 index declined 168.40 points or 0.72% at 23350.10. Meanwhile, the American currency strengthened due to safe-haven appeal amid escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, while the continuous outflow of foreign funds also put pressure on the domestic unit.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nandini milk

Karnataka Milk Federation launches Nandini products in Delhi-NCR market

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia, Microsoft Azure extend multi-year deal for data centre scalability

ola

LIVE news: Ola Electric begins restructuring, may lay off nearly 500 employees

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

ECBs net inflows rise to $7.9 bn in H1FY25 from $6.8 bn in H1FY24: RBI data

What a difference six years make? Pre-Covid, India was catching up with China in the race for solar supremacy. Post-pandemic, India has slowed while China has surged. In 2018, the difference between India and China's solar energy capacity additions w

Domestic solar installations surge 167% to 16.4 GW in Jan-Sep: Mercom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon