Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR tumbles around 6% in 2025

INR tumbles around 6% in 2025

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Indian rupee eased today, ending the year on a tepid note. INR has moved mostly lower and is on track to decline around 6% this year and is not far from record lows against the US dollar. Overall mood is cautious as trades in global fx markets around year-end though there is a modest uptick in the US dollar index. INR slipped amid these cues and also eyed the Indian government monthly finances data. INR shed 13 paise at 89.88 per US dollar.

Australian benchmark index slips 0.03%

China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.09%

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Steel shares spurt after govt slaps safeguard duty on steel

Indices wrap up year with solid gains; oil & gas shares climb

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

