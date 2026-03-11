Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR weakens as local equities tank

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Indian Rupee fell today, continuing to stay under stress. INR currently quotes at 91.96 per US dollar, down 11 paise on the day. The US dollar index is steady just under three-month highs. US dollar index currently trades at 98.80, up modestly on the day. The benchmark equity indices closed sharply lower on Wednesday, dragged down by profit booking in select heavyweight stocks from the auto and banking sectors. Market sentiment remained subdued as persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and lingering geopolitical uncertainties continued to weigh on investor confidence. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,342.27 points or 1.72% to 76,863.71. The Nifty 50 index slumped 394.75 points or 1.63% to 23,866.85. On NSE, USD/INR futures closed at 92.47, up 0.12% on the day.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

