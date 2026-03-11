Fractal introduces new intelligent agents within Flyfish.ai

To help enterprises improve productivity of B2B sales

Fractal Analytics has launched new intelligent agents within Flyfish.ai (www.flyfish.ai), its AI-native revenue acceleration platform built to reimagine how modern revenue teams operate, compete, and win. The upgraded platform brings together more than 35 coordinated AI agents that work across the entire sales lifecycle, from researching accounts and identifying buying signals to drafting personalized outreach and maintaining accurate pipelines in real time.

Sales teams today operate in increasingly complex environments, with representatives spending less than one-third of their time actively selling. Much of their day is consumed by research, follow-ups, data entry, and navigating disconnected systems. Flyfish.ai is designed to remove that burden. Working continuously in the background, it identifies high-intent accounts, gathers relevant context, drafts personalized outreach, and keeps pipeline data current, enabling sales professionals to focus on strategic conversations and closing deals.

Unlike traditional CRM systems or AI copilots that primarily provide recommendations, Flyfish.ai is built to execute. Its coordinated AI agents research accounts, identify stakeholders, detect buying intent, draft context-rich communication, and update pipeline data in real time. The platform continuously learns from organizational data and engagement patterns, improving accuracy and effectiveness over time.

Early deployments have shown promising results, including up to 30% faster deal cycles and a 42% increase in sales team productivity, driven by reductions in manual research, follow-ups, and pipeline management work.

