Monday, January 05, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weakens as slide beyond 90 per US dollar extends

INR weakens as slide beyond 90 per US dollar extends

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Indian Rupee stayed under stress after breaking above 90 per US dollar mark. The domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest losses today as investors booked profits in select heavyweights amid heightened geopolitical tensions following U.S. military action in Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The Nifty settled near the 26,250 mark. Safe haven demand propped up precious metals impressively following this and the US dollar index also edged up to one-month high. This weighed on Indian Rupee and INR lost 8 paise to 90.28 per US dollar. Meanwhile, Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week ended December 26, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias Weekly Statistical Supplement released on January 2.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shukra Pharma inks MoU with US-based Borns Medical Robotics for surgical robotic systems

Shukra Pharma inks MoU with US-based Borns Medical Robotics for surgical robotic systems

Benchmarks end lower amid geopolitical tensions

Benchmarks end lower amid geopolitical tensions

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.07%

Sensex settles 322 pts lower; Nifty ends near 26,250 mark; VIX rallies 6.05%

Sensex settles 322 pts lower; Nifty ends near 26,250 mark; VIX rallies 6.05%

Sensex slumps 375 pts; oil & gas shares decline

Sensex slumps 375 pts; oil & gas shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateSamsung 130 inch Micro RGB TVUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon