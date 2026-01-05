Monday, January 05, 2026 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shukra Pharma inks MoU with US-based Borns Medical Robotics for surgical robotic systems

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Shukra Pharmaceuticals said that the company, through its subsidiary Shukra Robotics, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Borns Medical Robotics lnc., USA, a globally recognized company in robotic surgical technologies.

The MOU sets out the framework for collaboration between the parties to introduce, promote and commercialize next-generation Al-enabled soft-tissue surgical robotic systems across lndia and select South Asian markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals stated that this collaboration will focus on expanding access to robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries, integrating AI-driven digital surgery workflows to improve standardization and efficiency, and strengthening regional healthcare infrastructure through technology transfer and clinician training.

 

Borns Medical Robotics will contribute its surgical robotics and AI expertise, while the company will leverage its regulatory capabilities and healthcare market reach across India and South Asia.

The collaboration supports the companys long-term strategy of expanding into high-value, technology-led healthcare segments.

It is expected to strengthen its medical technology portfolio and market positioning, unlock new revenue opportunities through commercialization and hospital partnerships, enhance brand visibility and competitiveness in digital healthcare, and contribute to sustainable long-term shareholder value by gaining exposure to the fast-growing global surgical robotics market.

"The MOU is non-binding in nature and outlines the intent of the parties to explore definitive agreements in due course, subject to detailed commercial terms, regulatory approvals, and mutual consent, the company said in a statement.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and does laboratory testing.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 5.88 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip had declined 4.98% to end at Rs 54.15 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks end lower amid geopolitical tensions

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.07%

Sensex settles 322 pts lower; Nifty ends near 26,250 mark; VIX rallies 6.05%

Sensex slumps 375 pts; oil & gas shares decline

ESAF SFB's total deposits rise 7% YoY to Rs 24,006 cr in Q3

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon