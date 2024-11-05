Business Standard
Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 24.32 points or 0.31% at 7709.58 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 4.98%), NHPC Ltd (up 3.37%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.97%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.36%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.91%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.8%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.75%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.66%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 140.33 or 0.26% at 54845.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 16.25 points or 0.1% at 15740.54.

 

The Nifty 50 index was up 78 points or 0.33% at 24073.35.

Capital Goods shares slide

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 625 cr EPC project of South Central Railway

Dhruv Consultancy Services shortlisted for Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program

K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 1.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the September 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was up 238.2 points or 0.3% at 79020.44.

On BSE,2258 shares were trading in green, 1609 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

