Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Insolation Energy surged 5.29% to Rs 227.80 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, has commenced commercial operations of its new 3 GW PV module manufacturing plant at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The company stated that this development aligns with the planned capital expenditure for Insolation Green Energy. With the commissioning of this facility, the INA Group's total operational PV module manufacturing capacity now stands at 4 GW.

Jaipur-based Insolation Energy is a leading solar panel manufacturer in India. The company's consolidated net profit surged 127.51% to Rs 126.20 crore while net sales jumped 80.92% to Rs 1,333.76 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

Natco Pharma launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg

Natco Pharma launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg

Nazara Tech plunges on gaming ban fears, clarifies no direct RMG exposure

Nazara Tech plunges on gaming ban fears, clarifies no direct RMG exposure

NTPC Green Energy rises after Gujarat projects turn operational

NTPC Green Energy rises after Gujarat projects turn operational

Centum Electronics jumps after signing MoU with Bharat Electronics

Centum Electronics jumps after signing MoU with Bharat Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon