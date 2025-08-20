Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy rises after Gujarat projects turn operational

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.17% to Rs 104.20 after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations for two renewable energy projects in Gujarat.

The projects comprise 212.5 MW from the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, which was declared commercially operational effective 20 August 2025 under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III.

Further, 52.8 MW of wind capacity, part of a 100 MW hybrid project (92.4 MW wind and 37.5 MW solar) of Ayana Renewable Power Foura subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power and a wholly owned subsidiary of joint venture ONGC NTPC Greenwas declared commercially operational effective 21 August 2025.

 

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.46% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 9.31% rise in revenue to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

