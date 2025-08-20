Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centum Electronics jumps after signing MoU with Bharat Electronics

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Centum Electronics rallied 3.98% to Rs 2,775 after the company entered into memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), to jointly develop advanced defence electronics solutions.

The MoU establishes a framework for strategic collaboration between Centum and BEL in the defence electronics domain, focusing on electronic warfare systems, radar systems, and secure military communication systems.

The purpose of this MoU is to leverage the complementary strengths of both organisations in design, development, and manufacturing of advanced defence electronics solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and allied markets.

Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, producing high-end electronic modules, subsystems, and systems used in the aerospace, defense, and industrial electronic sectors. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.48 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 10.5% YoY to Rs 263.51 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

