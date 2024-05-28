Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Integrated Hitech reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 5.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 24.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 68% YoY

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 340.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 297.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Kkalpana Plastick reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon