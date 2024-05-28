Business Standard
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 340.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales rise 88.44% to Rs 137.47 crore
Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 340.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 380.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.44% to Rs 137.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1317.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1090.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 399.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales137.4772.95 88 399.67396.73 1 OPM %-23.73-128.16 --38.64-33.01 - PBDT-299.68-359.79 17 -1198.43-1106.21 -8 PBT-330.41-370.49 11 -1295.57-1153.32 -12 NP-340.14-380.59 11 -1317.84-1090.75 -21
First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

