Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena wins AI Award for Financial Services

Intellect Design Arena wins AI Award for Financial Services

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

At 2025 UK National AI Awards

Intellect Design Arena announced that it has won the AI Award for Financial Services at this year's National AI Awards held on 16th October 2025 in the United Kingdom.

The recognition celebrates Intellect's pioneering work in deploying enterprise-grade digital experts through its Purple Fabric platform, transforming complaints handling for a leading UK wealth management firm. The system leverages multiple specialised Digital Experts covering data ingestion, data gathering, investigation, and reporting, working together in synergy, to deliver faster, explainable, and compliant resolutions. The deployment is fully aligned with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty regulations in the UK. The solution has enabled case handlers to process complaints up to 10x faster, achieving over 80% SLA compliance and dramatically improving customer experience, thus demonstrating measurable business impact for financial institutions.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon