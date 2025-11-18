Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd and Rhetan TMT Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2025.

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd and Rhetan TMT Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2025.

Atal Realtech Ltd lost 13.91% to Rs 21.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 271.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 449 shares in the past one month.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd crashed 9.92% to Rs 47.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Vegemite

Australian inmate fights Vegemite ban, says denial violates his culture

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian stocks fall to one-month lows as tech valuations worry investors

Bonds

Investing in bonds in 2026? The outlook and strategy shift you can't miss

Stock Market LIVE, November 18, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: D-St recovers losses; Nifty below 26k; Metal, Realty drag; Breadth favours bears

Bitcoin

Bitcoin sinks below $90k as macro jitters mount; bottom or further pain?

GSS Infotech Ltd corrected 8.64% to Rs 20.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4519 shares in the past one month.

Rhetan TMT Ltd plummeted 7.89% to Rs 23.12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rajesh Exports gains after Q2 PAT soars 128% YoY to Rs 104 cr

Rajesh Exports gains after Q2 PAT soars 128% YoY to Rs 104 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon