Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Solar Industries India has secured a major defence supply order worth Rs 1,400 crore from international clients.

The names of the clients have been kept confidential.

The order, placed by international entities, involves the supply of defence products and will be executed over a period of 4 years.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entities, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal.

Solar Industries India is primarily involved in manufacturing of complete range of industrial explosives and explosive initiating devices. It manufactures various types of packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives and explosive initiating systems.

 

Shares of Solar Industries India shed 0.28% to Rs 13,878.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

