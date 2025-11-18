Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the data for export of oilmeals for the month of October, 2025 provisionally reporting it at 371,235 tons compared to 305,793 tons in Oct., 2024 i.e. up by 21%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to Oct, 2025 reported at 2,464,303 tons compared to 2,388,327 tons during the same period of last year i.e. up buy 3%

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

