Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Websol Energy System Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and PDS Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 310.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Websol Energy System Ltd tumbled 6.12% to Rs 118.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69070 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd lost 5.61% to Rs 5892.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23106 shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd plummeted 5.16% to Rs 237.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

PDS Ltd dropped 4.84% to Rs 382.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16120 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

