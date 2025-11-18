Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with small losses in the mid-afternoon trade, ending a six-day winning streak. Investors turned cautious amid weak global cues. Overall sentiment weakened as investors avoided risk.

The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level. FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 90.86 points or 0.11% to 84,860.09. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.75 points or 0.22% to 25,956.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.60%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,518 shares rose and 2,599 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.40% to 55,452.50. The index rose 0.78% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Tata Consumer Products (down 1.71%), United Breweries (down 1.23%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.73%), Varun Beverages (down 0.57%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.56%), Dabur India (down 0.46%), Emami (down 0.34%), Nestle India (down 0.28%), ITC (down 0.22%) and Marico (down 0.21%) declined.

On the other hand, Patanjali Foods (up 0.62%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.37%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.14%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.24% to 6.520 as compared with previous close 6.542.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.5950 compared with its close of 88.5900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.85% to Rs 1,21,887.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 99.40.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.56% to 4.108.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 30 cents or 0.47% to $63.90 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RITES shed 0.42%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), to provide consultancy services aimed at boosting investment in infrastructure and industrial development.

Sayaji Hotels declined 1.43%. The company has announced that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Om Shivam Buildcon to provide operational services and manage the companys properties in line with its brand standards.

India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

