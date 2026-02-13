Friday, February 13, 2026 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales decline 7.93% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net Loss of TCM reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.696.18 -8 OPM %-9.67-9.71 -PBDT-1.00-0.81 -23 PBT-1.18-0.90 -31 NP-1.14-0.86 -33

Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Oasis Tradelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares slide for 2nd day

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2767.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 48.81% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

