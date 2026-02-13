Dynavision consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Dynavision rose 33.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.323.1776.2074.762.492.001.921.441.401.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News