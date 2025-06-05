Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect to deploy eMACH.ai DEP for leading South African bank

Intellect to deploy eMACH.ai DEP for leading South African bank

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Intellect Design Arena announced a significant engagement with a leading South African bank. The bank will implement Intellect's revolutionary eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) across nine countries, marking a milestone achievement in its digital transformation journey.

eMACH.ai DEP will be deployed as a single instance in South Africa, seamlessly serving the bankfs entities across 6 countries on Cloud and 3 On-Premise to satisfy local data residency requirements. This comprehensive platform will cater to both corporate and retail customers, providing a unified and enhanced customer experience.

eMACH.ai DEP powered transformation will enable the bank to provide: Seamless and personalised experience to customers across all channels, lifecycles and life stages A scalable and extensible engagement platform with the ability to adapt, or build 360 engagement Integration with digital channels, core banking systems, and third-party applications like Fintechs, Merchants, e-commerce, and entertainment partners Rapid App launches in days using the codeless platform with over 750 front-end journeys and 520 open APIs Increased digital banking customer sign-ups in minutes and faster credit origination through digital onboarding

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Go Colors opens its first international store in Dubai

Go Colors opens its first international store in Dubai

Rama Steel Tubes forays into renewable energy

Rama Steel Tubes forays into renewable energy

Bharat Electronics receives orders of Rs 2,323 cr

Bharat Electronics receives orders of Rs 2,323 cr

RIR expands manufacturing and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan

RIR expands manufacturing and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan

Praj Industries to set up bio-refinery project in Paraguay

Praj Industries to set up bio-refinery project in Paraguay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon