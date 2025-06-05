Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Go Colors opens its first international store in Dubai

Go Colors opens its first international store in Dubai

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Go Colors, the women's bottomwear brand from Go Fashion (India), has opened its first ever international store in Dubai, marking its debut outside India. The new store is located in Silicon Central Mall and brings the brand's wide range of everyday and occasion-based bottomwear to a new, global audience.

Founded in India, Go Colors has built a strong presence across the country with a wide network of over 750 exclusive brand stores across India. The brand offers more than 50 bottomwear silhouettes in an extensive palette of colors, with inclusive sizing options designed to cater to womenandgirls across different age groups and body types.

 

In Dubai, Go Colors has partnered with Apparel Group, one of the region's leading retail conglomerates. The collaboration marks a strategic step forward for both companiesextending Go Colors' reach into international markets while introducing a distinct, function-forward fashion label to Apparel Group's diverse brand portfolio.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

