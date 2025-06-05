Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel Tubes forays into renewable energy

Rama Steel Tubes forays into renewable energy

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Partners for a 225 MW solar power project

Rama Steel Tubes announced a strategic investment in the renewable energy space through its participation as a Joint Venture (JV) partner in a 225 MW solar power project under the Government of India's ambitious PM-KUSUM scheme. The project, structured under Onix IPP, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), is spread across multiple locations in Maharashtra. It has successfully signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.10 per unit for a 25-year term.

This move marks Rama Steel Tubes' entry into the fast-growing renewable energy sector, reinforcing its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, and creating long-term value for shareholders.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Electronics receives orders of Rs 2,323 cr

Bharat Electronics receives orders of Rs 2,323 cr

RIR expands manufacturing and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan

RIR expands manufacturing and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan

Praj Industries to set up bio-refinery project in Paraguay

Praj Industries to set up bio-refinery project in Paraguay

Mphasis inaugurates Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Financial Services in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mphasis inaugurates Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Financial Services in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Refex Industries allots 98,334 equity shares under ESOP

Refex Industries allots 98,334 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon