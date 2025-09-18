Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

STL Networks Ltd, Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd, IRM Energy Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2025.

STL Networks Ltd, Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd, IRM Energy Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2025.

Intense Technologies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 106.22 at 18-Sep-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4340 shares in the past one month.

 

STL Networks Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 30.31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd spiked 16.00% to Rs 164.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6160 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 280 pts; Nifty holds 25,400 on Fed's 25bps rate cut; IT outperforms

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard share rises 3% on bagging ₹200 cr-contract from ONGC

trading, markets

This small-cap stock rallies 11% on ₹442-cr order win; details here

Markets, Market Lens, Market outlook, India stock market outlook, FII flow outlook India, FPI flow outlook India, FPI flows, GST rate cut, GST rates India

Retail flows surge, returns don't: Kotak decodes costly stocks, flat market

IRM Energy Ltd jumped 14.70% to Rs 378.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14041 shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd advanced 12.02% to Rs 10.53. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Meta Infotech rises after bagging Rs 17-cr orders

Meta Infotech rises after bagging Rs 17-cr orders

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves issuance of warrants

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves issuance of warrants

JTL Industries receives 'Three Star Export House' accreditation

JTL Industries receives 'Three Star Export House' accreditation

Crisil Ratings revises Chemplast Sanmar's outlook to 'negative'; reaffirms rating at 'A+'

Crisil Ratings revises Chemplast Sanmar's outlook to 'negative'; reaffirms rating at 'A+'

BSE SME Airfloa Rail Technology delivers golden ticket to investors with stellar listing

BSE SME Airfloa Rail Technology delivers golden ticket to investors with stellar listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon