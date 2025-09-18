Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Airfloa Rail Technology delivers golden ticket to investors with stellar listing

BSE SME Airfloa Rail Technology delivers golden ticket to investors with stellar listing

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology was trading at Rs 279.30 on the BSE, a premium of 99.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The scrip was listed at Rs 266, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 279.30 and a low of Rs 266. About 9.20 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Airfloa Rail Technology's IPO was subscribed 281.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 September 2025 and it closed on 15 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 65,07,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards purchase of machinery and equipment, repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowing availed by the company, funding of the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Airfloa Rail Technology on 10 September 2025, raised Rs 25.92 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 18.52 lakh shares at Rs 140 each to 8 anchor investors.

Airfloa Rail Technology is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for Indian Railways, supplying through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. The company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, it manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways, the company also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs. It has manufactured rolling stock components and executed turnkey interior furnishing projects for various platforms including the Sri Lankan DEMU and Mainline Export Coaches, Agra-Kanpur Metro Coach, RRTS Coach, Vistadome Coach, and Train-18 (Vande Bharat Express). As of 31 July 2025, the companys work force comprised 281 employees (including employees on contract basis) including its senior management team.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 192.39 crore and net profit of Rs 25.56 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

