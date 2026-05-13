Interarch Building Solutions board approves collaboration with ER Steel, Canada
At meeting held on 13 May 2026The board of Interarch Building Solutions at its meeting held on 13 May 2026 has approved the following:
- Approved entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ER Steel, Canada for strategic collaboration in the structural steel and pre-engineered building (PEB/PEMB) business in Canada and North America.
- Approved entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ER Steel, Canada for exploration and development of Open Web Steel Joists (OWSJ) business.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST