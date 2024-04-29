Interglobe Aviation appoints Chief of Transformation

With effect from 29 April 2024

Orea possess 25 years of professional experience in different functional areas such as Operations, Commercial, Strategy and Finance. He has been a C-Level Executive for the last 10 years.

He was with Volotea, one of the fastest growing airlines in Europe, from 2016-2023 and served as their COO for the last 5 years.

Orea's prior work experience also includes working with the likes of Urdsa, Uralita and Mckinsey & Company.

Interglobe Aviation announced the appointment of Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea as Chief of Transformation with effect from 29 April 2024.