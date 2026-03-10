InterGlobe Aviation CEO resigns

With effect from 10 March 2026

The board of InterGlobe Aviation at its meeting held on 10 March 2026 has taken note of the resignation tendered by Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on 10 March 2026.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the Company.

