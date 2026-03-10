InterGlobe Aviation CEO resigns
With effect from 10 March 2026The board of InterGlobe Aviation at its meeting held on 10 March 2026 has taken note of the resignation tendered by Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on 10 March 2026.
Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 8:04 PM IST