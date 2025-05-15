International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 114.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 110.32% to Rs 54.60 croreNet profit of International Conveyors rose 114.66% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 110.32% to Rs 54.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.99% to Rs 91.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 151.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.6025.96 110 151.85133.93 13 OPM %19.278.05 -14.1415.90 - PBDT10.148.16 24 118.0178.97 49 PBT9.727.65 27 116.2777.03 51 NP13.036.07 115 91.7162.39 47
