Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 16.83% to Rs 138.61 crore

Net loss of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.83% to Rs 138.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.70% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 611.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 678.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales138.61166.66 -17 611.44678.98 -10 OPM %22.3016.43 -20.5417.33 - PBDT5.025.05 -1 23.0421.15 9 PBT-2.91-2.21 -32 -8.89-9.02 1 NP-0.590.82 PL 1.5511.65 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arunis Abode consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Arunis Abode consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 16.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 16.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit declines 61.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit declines 61.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 36.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 36.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 92.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 92.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon